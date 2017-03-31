Boston Jewish federation teams with Catholic Charities to aid immigrants

(JTA) — Boston’s Jewish federation launched an aid fund to benefit Catholic Charities’ work with immigrants facing legal challenges.

Combined Jewish Philanthropies will raise money for the CJP Legal Aid Fund for Immigrants, with all the money going to support Catholic Charities of Boston, according to a statement Friday.

The funds will allow Catholic Charities to expand legal services, assist immigrant domestic violence victims, aid unaccompanied children and hold workshops informing immigrants about their rights.

“As Jews, and as immigrants and the children of immigrants, we have a responsibility to help preserve the rights of those who have come to America to create a better life for themselves and their families,” Barry Shrage, CJP’s president, said in the statement. “We believe this is a critical time for our two prominent faith communities to demonstrate that we can stand and work together to assist immigrant families and individuals who are in urgent need of our help.”

Catholic Charities praised the partnership in helping immigrants.

“Our dedicated staff is incredibly grateful to be partnering with CJP, a renowned leader in the nonprofit space, to meet the demand of those who are in desperate need of help at this time,” Deborah Kincade Rambo, the president of Catholic Charities of Boston, said in the statement.

Donors had already committed to giving $250,000 prior to the Friday announcement about the fund, The Boston Globe reported.