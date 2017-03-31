Fundraiser for wife of Jewish cancer patient Adam Krief raises over $130,000 in 3 days

(JTA) — An online fundraiser for the wife of a Jewish cancer patient who died this month after his search for a bone marrow donor captured the attention of social media and celebrities has raised over $130,000 in three days.

Adam Krief died March 14 following complications after receiving a bone marrow transplant. He was 32.

A GoFundMe page was set up Tuesday to raise money to help Krief’s wife, Lia, care for the couple’s three young children. As of Friday morning, it had raised $133,000.

“Adam is a true angel who never lost sight of what was truly important — his wife Lia and his three children, and his commitment to help others,” a description on the online fundraiser reads. “The outpouring of support to Adam throughout his journey was both overwhelming and heartwarming and has continued on since his passing.”

Krief had been diagnosed with primary myelofibrosis, a rare form of blood cancer that is likely fatal if a stem cell transplant match is not found. To find an HLA, or gene complex match for Krief — something more difficult to track down than a blood type match — drives were held around the world, including in North America, Israel, France and Mexico.

Celebrities such as Kim Kardashian, Mayim Bialik and Jason Biggs touted the highly publicized drives.

A bone marrow donor was found last December – seven matches were found, in fact through the donor drives organized for Krief.