3 stabbed, Palestinian assailant killed in Jerusalem stabbing attack

JERUSALEM (JTA) — Three people were stabbed in the Old City of Jerusalem by a Palestinian teen who was shot and killed at the scene of the attack.

The attack in the Muslim Quarter on Saturday afternoon was the second Palestinian stabbing attack in the Old City in the same week.

The teen, identified by the Palestinian Ministry of Health as Ahmad Zahir Fathi Ghazal, 17, from Nablus in the northern West Bank, stabbed two civilians ages 18 and 20, before fleeing the scene and then attempting to hide in an apartment building. He stabbed a Border Police officer during the struggle to apprehend him. And was shot and killed by another officer, according to the Israel Police.

Security was heightened in Jerusalem following the attack.

פיגוע דקירה בירושלים: שלושה נפגעו, המחבלת נורתה. בתיעוד: זירת האירוע ברחוב שער הגיא. @Yossi_eli מדווח >> https://t.co/JqTUL0qQd3 pic.twitter.com/b1LjhPTudv — חדשות 10 (@news10) April 1, 2017

Earlier in the day the teen had visited the Temple Mount and taken selfies showing the Dome of The Rock in the background. He posted the photos on social media before the attack.

الشهيد أحمد غزال يأخذ صورة "سيلفي"مع قبة الصخرة قبل تنفيذه عملية الطعن في شارع الواد بالبلدة القديمة، عصر اليوم. pic.twitter.com/PI7LFJtMso — شبكة قدس الإخبارية (@qudsn) April 1, 2017

On Wednesday, a Palestinian woman armed with a knife was shot and killed as she attempted to stab Israeli Border Police officers outside the Damascus gate in Jerusalem. She was identified as 49-year-old Siham Ratib Nimr, from eastern Jerusalem, the mother of Mustafa Nimer, who was shot dead by Border Police in September outside of the Shuafat refugee camp in eastern Jerusalem in circumstances that remain unclear.