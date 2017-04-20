Holocaust denial leaflets strewn at 2 Australian universities

SYDNEY (JTA) — Leaflets denying the Holocaust were placed on car windshields on two university campuses in Melbourne, Australia.

The leaflets began appearing in recent days at Monash University and the University of Melbourne at the same time of the opening in the city of “Denial,” a movie that portrays the court battle between Jewish historian Deborah Lipstadt and Holocaust denier David Irving.

Containing slogans such as “the greatest swindle of all time” and the “Holohoax,” the leaflets say the “official version” of the Holocaust, which is also portrayed by Hollywood filmmakers, is “demonstrably false.”

“These leaflets are the result of a nationally organized campaign to spread poisonous anti-Semitic conspiracies at our nation’s top universities,” said the national chairwoman of the Australasian Union of Jewish Students, Isabella Polger. “They represent an atrocious assault on the dignity of Jewish students.”

The Australasian Union of Jewish Students has scheduled a meeting at Monash University, whose internal security department is investigating the incident.

Melbourne universities were the targets of anti-Semitic leaflets in 2016.