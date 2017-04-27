Israel acknowledges possible involvement in strike on Hezbollah arms depot near Damascus airport

JERUSALEM (JTA) — Syria accused Israel of airstrikes on a Hezbollah-operated arms depot near the airport in Damascus, and Israel acknowledged it could have been involved.

Video of the attack early Thursday morning shows a large explosion when the depot is hit, signifying a cache of weapons or explosives. Lebanese television aired the video, according to Reuters, which cited Syrian rebel sources and other regional sources as saying Israel was responsible for the attack.

Israel generally neither confirms nor denies involvement in such attacks. However, in an interview with Army Radio, Intelligence Minister Yisrael Katz indicated that there could have been Israeli involvement.

“The incident in Syria corresponds completely with Israel’s policy to act to prevent Iran’s smuggling of advanced weapons via Syria to Hezbollah,” Katz told Army Radio.

“Every time we receive intelligence information on plans to transfer advanced weaponry to Hezbollah, we will act. We must prevent Iran from establishing a military presence in Syria.”

Israel previously has been accused of firing on Hezbollah positions and Iran-backed arms shipments in Syria and Lebanon bound for terrorists.