55 Democratic lawmakers urge Trump to fire aide Sebastian Gorka over alleged far-right ties

(JTA) — Fifty-five Democratic lawmakers signed on to a letter urging President Donald Trump to dismiss Sebastian Gorka, an adviser accused of being a member of a Hungarian far-right nationalist group.

Among the nine Congress members leading the effort, five are Jewish: Reps. Eliot Engel, Nita Lowey and Jerrold Nadler of New York, Bradley Schneider of Illinois and Ted Deutch of Florida.

“As members of the U.S. Congress who care deeply about fighting anti-Semitism at home and abroad, we urge you to immediately dismiss senior White House counterterrorism advisor Sebastian Gorka,” read the letter, which was sent Tuesday.

“Based on recent revelations about Mr. Gorka’s public support for and membership in several anti-Semitic and racist groups in Hungary, he is clearly unfit to serve in any position of responsibility in the White House,” it continued, citing Gorka’s alleged ties to various far-right groups in Hungary.

News media reported over the weekend that Gorka was planning to move out of his National Security Council portfolio to another role in the administration, with some claiming his failure to obtain a security clearance was the reason for the move. Asked about the reports Monday, White House spokesman Sean Spicer said there was “no personnel announcement at the time” and he had “no belief” that Gorka was leaving the White House.”