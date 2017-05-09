Anti-Semitic fliers dropped in Montana

(JTA) — Hundreds of anti-Semitic fliers were dropped in front of homes in Bozeman, Montana.

The fliers featuring a photo of a haredi Orthodox rabbi calling for a white genocide were distributed over the weekend, the Bozeman Daily Chronicle reported.

There does not appear to be such a person as the rabbi named in the flier. The rabbi is quoted as saying that it is “in the Jewish interest… that whites experience a genocide,” describing violence against women and children.

Bozeman Police told the newspaper that the police do not know who distributed the flier and that there is no active investigation into the act, though officers are continuing to take reports of flier sightings.

“There is a fine line between what’s allowed by law as far as free speech coupled with whether it’s a direct threat of any kind,” Sgt. Travis Munter with the Bozeman Police Department said “It doesn’t take much for something like this to turn into a crime. But it hasn’t gotten to that point.”

Anti-Semitic fliers have been distributed in other areas of Montana, including Missoula and Whitefish.