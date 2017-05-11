Tel Aviv to celebrate bisexuality at 2017 pride parade

JERUSALEM (JTA) — “Bisexuality Visibility” will be the theme of the 2017 LGBT Pride Parade in the city of Tel Aviv-Jaffa, the municipality announced.

The march, scheduled for June 9, will be the first large-scale pride parade in the world to celebrate the theme of bisexuality, according to the municipality. It is expected to draw some 200,000 participants from inside and outside of Israel.

Each year, members of Tel Aviv’s LGBTQ community choose a theme for the week of events in June. Past themes included last year’s “Women for a Change” and “Transgender Visibility.”

“Both in Israel and around the world, many bisexual people feel that they are an invisible group within the LGBTQ community,” Efrat Tolkowsky, the Tel Aviv-Jaffa City Council member in charge of LGBTQ affairs, said in a statement issued by the municipality. “Here in Tel Aviv, we are committed to celebrating each and every LGBTQ person and ally equally, so that we can all be out and proud together.”