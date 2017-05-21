10,000 Israeli police and counterterrorism officials to secure Trump visit

JERUSALEM (JTA) — More than 10,000 Israeli police units, counterterrorism units and border police will secure President Donald Trump and his 1,000- person entourage during his visit to Israel.

There will be full security cooperation between the Israel Police and American security personnel during the two-day visit, Israel Police spokesman Micky Rosenfeld told JTA on Sunday a day ahead of Trump’s arrival in Israel. Among the 1,000-person entourage will be American security personnel.

Trump will stay in Jerusalem’s King David Hotel in a bomb-proof, poison gas-proof and bulletproof hotel room built to withstand the collapse of the entire building, NBC News reported Sunday. It also will be protected by bomb-proof glass being brought from the United States, according to the report.

Every bit of food ingested by Trump and his family will first go through a tester, according to the report.

All of the hotel’s 233 rooms will be occupied by people involved in the Trump visit.

Trump is scheduled to travel to Bethlehem, located in the Palestinian Authority, where he will visit the Christian holy site the Church of the Holy Sepulcher and will visit the Western Wall in the Old City of Jerusalem, the first sitting president to do so.