Arrested cousin of Manchester bomber posted anti-Semitic messages on Facebook
Menu JTA Search

News Brief

Arrested cousin of Manchester bomber posted anti-Semitic messages on Facebook

Manchester attack

Emergency responders arriving at the Manchester Arena after a bomb attack on an Ariana Grande concert, May 23, 2017. (Dave Thompson/Getty Images)

(JTA) — A cousin of the Manchester bomber arrested last week in connection with the attack that left 22 dead posted anti-Semitic messages on social media.

Abderahman Forjani, 21, was arrested on May 23, hours after the suicide bomb attack by Salman Adedi outside the Manchester Arena at the end of a concert by American popstar Ariana Grande. His brother, Abdalla Forjani, also was arrested.

London-based The Times reported on Monday that Abderahman Forjani had posted anti-Semitic messages on Facebook. His account has since been taken down.

Among the Facebook posts were: “If only Hitler was still alive – these Jews would be burnt in chambers.”

He further expressed animosity toward his hometown of Manchester.

It also was reported on Monday that the bomber had prayed at Didsbury mosque in south Manchester, which was attended by at least two British members of the Islamic State group who had traveled to Syria.

Some 14 people have been arrested in Britain in connection with the bomb attack.

Sign up for JTA's Daily Briefing, your daily guide to the latest essential news in the Jewish world »

Featured Stories

Breaking News