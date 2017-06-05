Pro-Israel event in London postponed over security fears

(JTA) — A pro-Israel event in London has been postponed due to security concerns in the wake of terror attacks in London and Manchester.

The Christians United For Israel’s annual “A Night To Honour Israel,” scheduled for June 22, in Westminster, London, was expected to draw more than 1,000 people. It was postponed on Monday and a new date was not announced.

The organization said in a statement posted on its website that it had already planned to increase security to “a much higher level than usual,” following recent terrorist attacks in London and Manchester.

“However, having assessed the current situation and received independent advice we have taken the difficult decision to postpone the event. Islamic extremists have called for the specific targeting of Christians and Jews during the month of Ramadan, during which our event was set to take place. Although no specific threat has been received, we have been advised that our event could be a target,” the CUFI statement said.

The John Hagee Ministries Conference that was expected to take place after the event also was postponed.

The CUFI statement added: “We are determined that the impact of Islamic extremism will not win. We are resolved to confront it through our work and over the next few weeks you will see more activity from CUFI in addressing some of these challenges. The roots of the threat currently facing this nation is the same that Israel has faced for years. Our standing with Israel against radical Islam is crucial at this time, as is standing with our country as it comes to terms with its impact.

A car ramming and stabbing attack on London Bridge and in the nearby Borough Market on Saturday night left seven people dead and dozens injured. The Islamic State late on Sunday claimed responsibility.

In March, a car ramming and knife attack in Westminster left five people dead, and two weeks ago a bombing at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester killed 22 people.