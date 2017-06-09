Tel Aviv has one of largest Gay Pride Parades in the world. This is what it looks like.
People participating in the annual Gay Pride Parade in Tel Aviv, June 9, 2017. (Miriam Alster/Flash90)

(JTA) — Around 200,000 people took to the streets to celebrate LGBTQ pride in Tel Aviv’s annual Gay Pride Parade, the biggest event of its kind in the Middle East.

The Friday parade — considered one of the biggest Pride Parades in the world — drew some 30,000 international tourists and celebrated “bisexual visibility.”

People participating in the annual Gay Pride Parade in Tel Aviv, June 9, 2017. (Miriam Alster/Flash90)

Ahead of the parade, a poll found that support in the country for same-sex marriage is at an all-time high. Seventy nine percent of Israeli Jews said they support allowing same-sex marriage or civil unions for gay couples, according to a poll released Thursday by the religious pluralism group Hiddush.

Attendees took to social media to share photos of the festivities.

