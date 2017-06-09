Tel Aviv has one of largest Gay Pride Parades in the world. This is what it looks like.

(JTA) — Around 200,000 people took to the streets to celebrate LGBTQ pride in Tel Aviv’s annual Gay Pride Parade, the biggest event of its kind in the Middle East.

The Friday parade — considered one of the biggest Pride Parades in the world — drew some 30,000 international tourists and celebrated “bisexual visibility.”

Ahead of the parade, a poll found that support in the country for same-sex marriage is at an all-time high. Seventy nine percent of Israeli Jews said they support allowing same-sex marriage or civil unions for gay couples, according to a poll released Thursday by the religious pluralism group Hiddush.

Attendees took to social media to share photos of the festivities.

Happy Pride Tel Aviv! Up to 200,000 people take part in TA's largest pride ever! Wish I'd been there Two great photos by @ajmy+@AFP J. Guez pic.twitter.com/2UZxxnN9Ss — Louis Fishman (@Istanbultelaviv) June 9, 2017

Gay Pride Parade Tel Aviv. Fun – for sure. But it also comes with a deeper message of respect & tolerance!#Israel #TelAviv pic.twitter.com/Hz8ay5GDpU — Martin Weiss (@martinoweiss) June 9, 2017