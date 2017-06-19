Donald Trump Jr. condemns BBC for ‘misleading’ tweet about Jerusalem attack
Menu JTA Search

News Brief

Donald Trump Jr. condemns BBC for ‘misleading’ tweet about Jerusalem attack

Donald Trump Jr.

Donald Trump Jr. speaking in Las Vegas, Nov. 3, 2016. (David Becker/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (JTA) — In several tweets, Donald Trump Jr. condemned the BBC for a tweet that a number of observers had criticized as biased against Israel.

The BBC tweet, coming Friday night after two simultaneous terror attacks in Jerusalem left an Israeli border policewoman mortally wounded, read “Three Palestinians killed after deadly stabbing in Jerusalem.”

President Trump’s oldest son, like others, noted that the tweet emphasized the death of Palestinian assailants over their Israeli victims.

“You mean after they stabbed a female Israeli police officer to death … right?” the younger Trump tweeted Saturday. “This is as close to being misleading as possible.”

The BBC later took down the tweet, something Trump Jr. noted in a subsequent message.

The BBC story on the attacks was later changed to “Israeli police woman stabbed to death in Jerusalem.”

The policewoman, Hadas Malka, 23, was stabbed Friday near the Damascus Gate in the Old City Both assailants, including one holding a jammed gun, were shot and killed.

Simultaneously, at least one assailant was killed after attacking passers-by at the nearby Zedekiah’s Cave. Two people were injured in the attack.

Sign up for JTA's Daily Briefing, your daily guide to the latest essential news in the Jewish world »

Featured Stories

Breaking News