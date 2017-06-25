British protesters disrupt Radiohead concert over upcoming Tel Aviv concert
Menu JTA Search

News Brief

British protesters disrupt Radiohead concert over upcoming Tel Aviv concert

(JTA) — British protesters disrupted the band Radiohead’s performance at a festival in Britain over its upcoming performance in Tel Aviv.

Some waved Palestinian flags and raised a banner reading “Israel is an apartheid state. Radiohead, don’t play there,” the London-based website Jewish News reported. Some members of the audience shouted “free Palestine,” as well.

Radiohead performed as the headliner at the Glastonbury Festival in South West England on Friday.

The band was greeted with applause as it took the stage, according to the report.

Dozens of high-profile artists had signed a letter sent to Radiohead in February urging the band to cancel its July performance in Tel Aviv. Earlier this month, Radiohead singer Thom Yorke said the letter was “offensive” and called out its signees for assuming the band is not informed on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

ADVERTISEMENT: The transgender abba. The first female Hasidic judge. The Argentine-Brazilian-Israeli Jew living in Brooklyn. Help us tell these stories in our new series Chosen. We need your vote to make it happen. Vote today!
Sign up for JTA's Daily Briefing, your daily guide to the latest essential news in the Jewish world »

Featured Stories

Breaking News