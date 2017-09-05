Palestinian security officer charged with incitement over Facebook posts

JERUSALEM (JTA) — Israel has charged a senior member of the Palestinian security service with incitement after he allegedly posted calls on Facebook to carry out acts of violence against Jews.

The posts also included words of praise, admiration and support for acts of terrorism, the Israel Security Agency, or Shin Bet, said in a statement issued Tuesday. They also featured photos of Adolf Hitler and Nazi leader Adolf Eichmann alongside expressions of longing for men like them.

Muhammad al-Sawiti, a West Bank resident, was arrested last month and indicted Monday in a West Bank military court.

“It should be emphasized that online incitement, especially on social media, inflames passions and is liable to lead to acts of terrorism,” the Israel Security Agency said in the statement.