British couple plead guilty to anti-Semitic attack during wedding at London synagogue

(JTA) — A British couple pleaded guilty to assault in an anti-Semitic attack outside a London synagogue during a wedding.

Ineta Winiarski, 33, and her partner, Kasimiersz Winiarski, 62, from Hackney, a borough of London, offered their pleas Monday in Thames Magistrates’ Court to racially aggravated assault and assault, respectively, The Times of London reported. They are free on bail until they are sentenced Tuesday.

On July 3, outside the Clapton Common Synagogue Kehal Yetev Lev in East London, the couple pushed and struck guests, and whipped them with a dog leash, the prosecution told the court, according to The Times. Ineta Winiarski shouted anti-Semitic epithets while striking the guests.

Magistrate Caroline Dillon said she did not sentence the couple immediately “because we need to find out more about your behavior before sentencing,” the London-based Jewish Chronicle reported.