(JTA) — Anti-Semitic graffiti was spray-painted on an Atlanta car wash.

The graffiti was discovered at the Auto Spa Bistro, which is also a restaurant, on Monday. It included a swastika, a crossed-out Star of David and a reference to the Nazi military, according to WGCL-TV.

Atlanta police are investigating the incident as a bias hate crime.

The station reported that employees believe the car wash was targeted because it is black owned.