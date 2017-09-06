Sebastian Gorka to speak at counterterrorism conference in Israel

(JTA) — Former White House adviser Sebastian Gorka will be a keynote speaker at a counterterrorism conference in Israel.

Gorka will address the the International Institute for Counter-Terrorism’s 17th World Summit on Counter-Terrorism at the Interdisciplinary Center in Herzliya, a private college near Tel Aviv, on its first day, Sept. 11. No topic is listed on the conference schedule.

Prime Minister Manuel Valls of France will speak on the same day. Other speakers at the four-day confab will include Israeli officials and counterterrorism experts from around the world.

Gorka, a military and intelligence analyst who left the Trump administration last month, has called Muslim extremism the main terrorism threat to the West. Some counterterrorism experts have said they consider Gorka’s views to be fringe.

His departure from his White House post reportedly was part of a housecleaning by the new chief of staff, John Kelly.

Gorka, a naturalized American citizen, has been accused of having ties to far-right groups in Europe. He has denied the claims.