Israeli consulate in NY evacuated after death threat against Netanyahu

NEW YORK (JTA) — The Israeli consulate in New York City was evacuated after receiving a threatening letter.

The consulate’s spokeswoman, Almog Elijis, confirmed that the building was evacuated Friday due to a threatening package and that the situation was under control, but did not provide further details. The Jerusalem Post reported, based on a source at the consulate, that the package contained an envelope with white powder and a letter threatening Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s life, written in English.

Netanyahu is set to visit New York this week, where he will speak at the United Nations General Assembly Tuesday and meet with President Donald Trump.