Julia Louis-Dreyfus, of ‘Seinfeld’ fame, reveals she has cancer

(JTA) — Julia Louis-Dreyfus, an American television actress known to many viewers of the hit series “Seinfeld,” was diagnosed as suffering from breast cancer.

Louis-Dreyfus, whose paternal grandfather was Jewish, broke the news on Twitter Thursday.

“1 in 8 women get breast cancer. Today, I’m the one,” wrote Louis-Dreyfus, who portrayed the beloved character of Elaine Marie Benes on Jerry Seinfeld’s sitcom, and who currently stars in another comedy, Veep.

“The good news is that I have the most glorious group of supportive and caring family and friends, and fantastic insurance through my union,” the 56-year-old actress continued. “The bad news is that not all women are so lucky, so let’s fight all cancers and make universal health care a reality.”

Her revelation prompted an outpouring on social networks of sympathy from many film and television stars, including breast cancer survivors Rita Wilson and Christina Applegate, the New York Post reported.

“Your undaunted spirit has always been an inspiration to your family at HBO. Sending our love and support,” the network posted on Twitter.

Louis-Dreyfus, who won her sixth Emmy for her role as Selina Meyer on Veep, has been married to husband Brad Hall for 20 years. They have two sons, Charlie and Henry.