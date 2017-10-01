Lena Dunham says she connected to Judaism through Israeli poet Yehuda Amichai

(JTA) — Jewish actress, writer and director Lena Dunham announced to her 3.2 million followers on Instagram that she has connected to Judaism through the poetry of modern Israeli poet Yehuda Amichai.

In a post on erev Yom Kippur, Dunham wrote: “This past year a special person helped me connect to my Judaism in a new way, beyond bagels and sample sales and crushing guilt.”

She said that after the death of her grandmother she “suddenly felt a desire to understand what the religion that meant so much to her had to offer her granddaughter, even if my world view is far less cleanly structured than hers.”

“While I’ve learned a lot, I haven’t started going to temple. I haven’t married a lawyer. But I have fallen in love with the poetry of Yehuda Amichai and I am sorry to anyone I wronged this year (except for some people on Twitter.)

Dunham, who is best known as the Emmy-winning creator, writer and star of the HBO series “Girls,” included the image of two pages in a book with the Amichai poem “People Use Each Other” in English and in Hebrew.

Dunham’s father is Protestant and her mother is Jewish, and she has described herself as “culturally Jewish.”

The post received nearly 29,000 likes and comments ranging from “shanah tova” to expressions of love for the actress to recommendations of other poets.