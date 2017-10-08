Rocket fired from Gaza strikes southern Israel

JERUSALEM (JTA) — A rocket fired from Gaza struck southern Israel.

No injuries were reported in the Sunday evening attack, the Israel Defense Forces spokesman said.

The Code Red warning siren sounded in southern Israeli cities and towns near the border with Gaza at about 9 p.m. prior to the rocket landing in an open area in the Eshkol Regional Council.

It is the first rocket fire from Gaza in about two months.

The attack comes as a reconciliation deal between the Fatah party of Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas and the terrorist group Hamas which controls the Gaza Strip has progressed.

While Israel holds Hamas responsible for all attacks emanating from Gaza, the most recent rocket attacks are believed to have originated with radical Salafist groups.

On Saturday night two Code Red sirens sounded in communities near the Gaza Strip. The IDF later said they were false alarms.