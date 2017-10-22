Palestinian drops large rock on head of boy, 12, in Hebron

JERUSALEM (JTA) — A large rock was dropped on the head of an Israeli boy while he played at a spring in the West Bank city of Hebron.

The boy, 12, was knocked unconscious and fell into the water of Abraham’s Well spring, located in the city’s Jewish enclave, in the incident on Saturday which was captured by army security video cameras. His friends pulled him out of water and called for help.

A Palestinian man dropped the rock on the head of one of the children playing at the spring. Israeli soldiers searched the area for the attacker.

The boy was taken to Hadassah Hospital Ein Kerem in Jerusalem, where he required 10 stitches.

“Such violence is nothing less than terror,” the IDF spokesman said.