Pennsylvania students mock exhibits at US Holocaust Museum on social media

(JTA) — A school district in Pennsylvania is investigating social media posts from students on a senior class trip that mocked exhibits at the U.S. Holocaust Museum.

Most of the students from the Forest Hills School District visiting the Washington, D.C., museum on Nov. 1 were respectful, the class president, Gabe Singer, told The Associated Press. But he said some others reportedly made disrespectful statements next to a photo of a pile of shoes taken from prisoners at a Nazi concentration camp that were posted on Snapchat.

Those students “made a mockery of what they saw,” Singer told AP.

In a public letter, he apologized on behalf of his classmates and called their actions “unacceptable,” according to AP. Singer said he hoped the students who come after his class will still be able to visit the museum.

Forest Hills School District Superintendent Edwin Bowser told AP on Friday that school officials are looking into the students’ conduct.