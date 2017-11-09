Jewish woman, 70, attacked in London by assailant shouting ‘Jew’ in Polish

(JTA) — A 70-year-old Jewish woman was hospitalized with a concussion after being attacked by an assailant who called her “Zyd,” Polish for “Jew.”
The male attacker smashed her head into a brick wall while shouting “Zyd” during the attack on Saturday afternoon in London’s Stamford Hill neighborhood, which has a large Orthodox Jewish population, the London-based Campaign Against Anti-Semitism reported on its website.
The incident was first reported by the London chapter of the Shomrim Jewish neighborhood watch organization.
70y/o Jewish woman required hospital treatment after she was assaulted in an antisemitic attack in #StamfordHill by a man shouting "Żyd" pic.twitter.com/ztw59PH14Z
— Shomrim N.E. London (@Shomrim) November 7, 2017