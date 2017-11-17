2 Israelis wounded, one severely, in West Bank car-ramming attack

(JTA) – Two Israelis were wounded, one seriously, in a West Bank car-ramming attack allegedly by a Palestinian teenager who later was shot.

Even Ezer Holaring, a 35-year-old father of five, suffered a serious head injury Friday in what police are calling a terrorist attack. David Ramati, 70, was moderately wounded in the attack at the Efrat South junction near Jerusalem. Both live in the Kiryat Arba settlement outside Hebron.

The driver — Izz al-Din Ali Abu Rmeishan Karajeh, 17, from the Hebron area — was shot while attempting to stab soldiers near the scene of the initial attack, Army Radio reported.

“The assailant was severely injured and treated at the scene by Israeli forces” before being evacuated along with the victims for further treatment in Jerusalem, an Israeli army spokesman told the Maan news agency.

Holaring immigrated to Israel in 2006 from India and is a member of the Bnei Menashe community.