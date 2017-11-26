Amazon looking to set up Israel shipping center

JERUSALEM (JTA) — Amazon is planning to set up a retail shipping center in Israel.

The company is in talks to lease at least 270,000 square feet of warehouses in the country, the Israeli business daily Calcalist reported Sunday citing anonymous sources familiar with the talks.

If Amazon succeeds then it also plans to launch a targeted website for Israeli consumers, according to Calcalist.

The new warehouses could lower Amazon’s prices for Israeli consumers and drastically reduce the company’s delivery times. Amazon’s deliveries to Israel are supplied mainly through shipping centers in Germany, the United Kingdom and the United States.

Israelis are doing a growing amount of their shopping online, according to Calcalist. This is in part because of high retail prices in the country, fueled by higher taxes on items.