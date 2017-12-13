Abbas says Palestinians refuse US role in peace process over Jerusalem recognition

(JTA) — Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas said the Palestinians will no longer allow the United States to have a role in the peace process due to President Donald Trump’s official recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.

“It will be unacceptable for it to have a role in the political process any longer since it is biased in favor of Israel,” Abbas told delegates at an emergency meeting Wednesday of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation in Istanbul. “This is our position and we hope you support us in this.”

Abbas also said that Trump presented Jerusalem as a “gift” to Israel and that he gave the contested city away as if it were an American city.

“Jerusalem is and will forever be the capital of the Palestinian state … There will be no peace, no stability without that,” Abbas proclaimed.

He said the Palestinian Authority no longer recognizes any agreements it has made with Israel and the United States since Oslo. He added that the P.A. will again go to the United Nations to receive full membership, which it had refrained from doing at America’s request.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called the meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation to formulate a coordinated response to the U.S. recognition of Jerusalem and said the rest of the world should recognize eastern Jerusalem as the capital of Palestine.

Abbas called on nations to reconsider their recognition of Israel.