(JTA) — An Israeli man living in Texas is believed to have shot his 9-year-old daughter to death before taking his own life.

The bodies of Yariv Kaplan, 42, and Lielle Kaplan were found with gunshot wounds in their Travis County home on Monday during a routine welfare home visit.

Yariv Kaplan was going through a divorce and was fighting for custody of his daughter, KXAN-TV in Austin reported. The next hearing had been scheduled for January, according to the report.