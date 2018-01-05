Israeli man, disabled daughter found dead in suspected murder-suicide

(JTA) — A Jewish Israeli man and his disabled daughter were found dead in their Beersheba apartment in what police suspect was a murder and suicide by the father.

The lifeless bodies of the 60-year-old man and the 40-year-old woman were found Thursday night by the man’s son. His mother was studying the Torah at a nearby learning center, the Israel Broadcasting Corp. reported.

Both victims were shot in the head. The woman was found lying next to her wheelchair.

Unnamed sources told the IBC that the daughter had been suffering from an incurable and progressing condition, and that her father killed her to end her misery and then himself. No suicide note was recovered.

The incident occurred at the southern city’s Schuna Tet, or Neighborhood I, which is one of Beersheba’s most prestigious sections, with luxury hotels and villas and a large population of Modern Orthodox professionals.

The bodies have been transferred for forensic examination in Tel Aviv.