Israeli army wants a dead Palestinian man’s family to pay for the jeep that crushed him

(JTA) — The Israeli army reportedly is suing the family and village of a Palestinian man to pay for the jeep that crushed him during clashes in the West Bank.

Palestinian media reported last week that Israel wants $28,000 for the jeep that crushed Abdullah Ghneimat, 22, during clashes in 2015 in the village of Kafr Malek, near Ramallah.

At the time, the army said the jeep flipped over a wall as its driver pursued Ghneimat, who Israeli officials said had tossed a firebomb at the jeep. Ghneimat’s family and villagers said the man was returning from work and was trying to get away from the violent clashes.

According to WAFA, the official Palestinian news agency, Ghneimat’s family had sued the army.

An Israeli army spokesman did not return multiple requests for comment.