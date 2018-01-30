Reconstructionist rabbinical school changes name to Reconstructing Judaism

(JTA) — The rabbinical school and umbrella organization for Reconstructionist Judaism has a new name: Reconstructing Judaism.

The name, announced Monday, comes along with a new logo of a sprouting tree as well as a new slogan, “Deeply rooted. Boldly relevant.” The rabbinical school in suburban Philadelphia, which serves 39 students, will be called the College for Reconstructing Judaism.

The name of the movement, however, will remain Reconstructionist Judaism.

“This new name reflects to the world that we always have been and continue to be engaged in creating active Jewish life,” said Rabbi Deborah Waxman, the school’s president, in a call with reporters Monday. “Reconstructionist Judaism has been grounded in actively expressing Judaism. This verb form rather than the adjective or the noun communicates that more clearly.”

The movement, which includes some 100 congregations, will also be opening its first camp on the West Coast this year, and will hold its first movement-wide convention since 2010 in November.