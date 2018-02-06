Gal Gadot to voice herself on ‘The Simpsons’

(JTA) — Israeli actress Gal Gadot will voice herself on an episode of “The Simpsons.”

Gadot will appear in an episode of the animated sitcom titled “Bart’s Not Dead” airing in season 30 this fall, The Wrap reported Monday.

On Tuesday, the “Wonder Woman” star announced her news on Twitter accompanied by a video of her autographing the blue hair of Simpson’s character Marge on a poster also autographed by other screen stars.

“I grew up watching @The Simpsons and now I get to voice myself in an episode! Stay tuned…” she tweeted.

“The Simpsons,” created by Matt Groening, debuted in 1989 and is the longest-running American sitcom, as well as the longest-running American animated program, with 629 episodes.