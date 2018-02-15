Jeffrey Tambor fired from ‘Transparent’ following investigation into sexual harassment claims

(JTA) — Amazon Studios has fired actor Jeffrey Tambor from “Transparent” following an investigation into allegations that he sexually harassed two women.

On Thursday, Amazon confirmed that it was firing Tambor, who played a Jewish transgender matriarch in the series, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“We are taking definitive action to ensure our workplace respects the safety and dignity of every individual, and are taking steps to heal as a family,” the show’s creator, Jill Soloway, said in a statement Thursday.

In November, Trace Lysette, who plays a recurring character on the series, and Van Barnes, Tambor’s former assistant, accused him of sexual misconduct. Later in the month Tambor said he didn’t see how he could continue on the show, but a month later The New York Times reported that a representative for the actor had told the newspaper recently that he had no plans to leave.

“Transparent” has been a major success for Amazon, which released the show on its streaming service, garnering multiple Emmy Awards, including one for Tambor as outstanding lead actor in 2016.