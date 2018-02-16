Rabbi urges friends of Florida shooting victim to ‘honor her legacy’

(JTA) — Mourners packed a Jewish memorial chapel in North Lauderdale, Florida for the funeral Friday of Alyssa Alhadeff, one of the 17 students and staff killed in Wednesday’s school shooting in nearby Parkland.

“Honor her legacy with positive actions and be her voice,” Rabbi Shuey Biston of the Chabad of Parkland told over 400 mourners who came to remember the 14-year old, according to the Sun-Sentinel.

Mourners spilled onto the sidewalk of Star of David Memorial Gardens Cemetery and Funeral Chapel in North Lauderdale. They included fellow classmates at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, where 17-year old gunman Nikolas Cruz opened fire on his former classmates.

According to the Sun-Sentinel, they remembered Alyssa as an excellent student and athlete who spoke of attending law school.

Her mother, Lori Alhadeff — who in an emotional interview with CNN Thursday begged President Trump to take action to prevent future mass shootings — urged Alyssa’s friends to stay in close touch.

“I would have taken a bullet for her myself,” she said at the funeral, according to the Sun-Sentinel.