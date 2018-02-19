Israel successfully tests Arrow-3 missile defense system

JERUSALEM (JTA) — Israel said it successfully tested the Arrow-3 advanced missile defense system against long-range missiles.

The Arrow-3 Interceptor “was launched and completed its mission,” Israel’s Ministry of Defense said in a statement issued on Monday.

The test, which simulated a fully operational scenario, was conducted early Monday at a test site in central Israel and was led by the Israel Aerospace Industries in collaboration with the Israeli Air Force, according to the statement.

The flight test was supported by the U.S. Missile Defense Agency, the system co-developers.

Arrow-3 interceptors were delivered to the Israeli Air Force in January 2017 for operational use.

Two previous tests of the system were cancelled due to technical glitches. Interception tests above large land masses in unpopulated areas in Alaska are scheduled for later in the year, according to Ynet.

“The success of this test is a major milestone in the operational capabilities of the State of Israel and its ability to defend itself against current and future threats in the region,” the Defense Ministry said.

The Arrow-3 joins Israel’s multi-layered defense array, including: Iron Dome, David’s Sling and the Arrow-2, which also protect Israel against short-range and medium-range attack rockets.