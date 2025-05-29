Israeli baby born after pregnant mother was killed in terror attack dies of his wounds

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Two weeks ago, an Israeli pregnant woman who was en route to deliver her baby was killed in a shooting attack in the West Bank.

On Thursday morning, doctors communicated that that baby had died of his wounds.

In the terror attack, near the Israeli settlement of Bruchin in the northern West Bank, a shooter fired at passing cars and killed Tzeela Gez, a Bruchin resident who was on the way to the hospital with her husband to deliver their fourth child. She was rushed to the hospital, where doctors delivered the baby and then fought to save his life.

Last week, the baby was named Ravid Haim, in accordance with his mother’s wishes. Ravid Haim reportedly received his name before his brit milah, or ritual circumcision, and while still under emergency care, so that people could pray for his recovery.

In a statement Thursday, Israeli President Isaac Herzog sent the family “condolences from the depths of the heart.” He wrote on X that he spoke with the baby’s father, who was lightly wounded in the attack, last week.

“How we prayed that little Ravid could recover and live with his loving family,” Herzog added. Of the child’s father, Herzog wrote, “All the people of Israel embraces him in this difficult hour and prays that he find comfort and solace together with his children and whole family.”

