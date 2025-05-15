Israeli woman en route to deliver her baby is killed in terror attack

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

An Israeli pregnant woman who was on the way to deliver her baby was killed in a shooting attack in the West Bank on Wednesday night.

The Israeli military said that a terrorist fired on cars next to the settlement of Bruchin in the northern West Bank. The pregnant woman, named in Israeli media as Tzeela Gez, was wounded and rushed to a hospital, where she died of her injuries. Her husband was lightly wounded.

Medical professionals delivered the baby, the couple’s fourth, who is reportedly in serious condition.

Israeli forces are hunting for the gunman. The attack comes as Israel is poised to expand its war in Gaza. Since the war began with Hamas’ Oct. 7, 2023, attack, dozens of Israelis have been killed in terror attacks in Israel and the West Bank.

