Chabad security footage shows Nikolas Cruz ‘casually walking by’ after attack on school

(JTA) — A Chabad center in Coral Springs, Florida, may have evidence that can help police bring the Parkland high school shooter to justice.

When Rabbi Hershy Bronstein of the Chai Center Chabad saw in a report from the local sheriff’s office that a suspect had been arrested at a McDonald’s across the street from his building, he checked security camera footage to see if it contained any evidence that could help police, Chabad.org reported.

The camera footage showed suspect Nikolas Cruz, 19, walking down the street and into McDonalds after the Feb. 14 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

Cruz reportedly had purchased a drink at a Subway located in a Walmart along the route before going entering the McDonalds.

“My heart skipped a beat when I saw it,” Bronstein told the Jewish news website Vos Iz Neias of reviewing the security camera footage. “You see him in our parking lot, casually walking by, looking over his shoulder.”

Bronstein shared the footage with the FBI, as well as news media outlets.

“They told me it could be an important part of the case,” Bronstein told VIN. “If he takes an insanity plea, the confident way he is walking could prove otherwise.”