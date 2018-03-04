Vandals write nationalistic slogans on door of Italian Auschwitz guide

WARSAW, Poland (JTA) — Polish police are looking for the vandals who wrote “Poland for Poles” and in English “Auswitz for Poland guide (sic)” on the door of an educator and guide at the Auschwitz Museum.

The victim, who lives in Krakow, is an Italian citizen who has been working with the museum for over a dozen years.

Representatives of the Auschwitz Museum reported that the man is a licensed educator, with “special, substantive preparation and qualifications” to work at the Holocaust memorial.

The police were informed about the incident on Friday. The perpetrators have not been identified.

Last week, the curator of education in Poland’s Małopolska region, Barbara Nowak, posted on Twitter that “Auschwitz should have only Polish guides licensed by Institute of National Remembrance,” because in her opinion there was a “foreign, not Polish narrative” in the museum.

“The museum strongly condemns all manifestations of racism and xenophobia and appeals to the authorities to take all possible actions to solve the investigation, as well as to prevent other such events in the future,” Bartosz Bartyzel, spokesman for the Auschwitz Museum, told JTA.