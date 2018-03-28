Several Israeli hospitals say they will not check visitors for chametz

JERUSALEM (JTA) — Several Israeli hospitals will ignore a request from the Chief Rabbinate to have security guards at their entrances check employees and visitors for chametz, or leavened products, during Passover.

The decision comes after the Secular Forum NGO challenged the Chief Rabbinate guidelines, as well as the Health Ministry which backs the request, in a petition to Israel’s Supreme Court. The Health Ministry does not require the restriction legally, however. Hospitals have been reluctant to flout the rabbinate’s request out of fear that they would lose their kashrut certification.

The state responded to the petition calling the chametz ban Passover a “reasonable restriction.”

Among the hospitals that said they would not physically check for chametz are Ichilov Hospital in Tel Aviv, Rambam Medical Center in Haifa, Wolfson in Holon, Barzilai Medical Center in Ashkelon and Shaare Zedek in Jerusalem.

In previous years, signs placed at the hospitals ask those entering to refrain from bringing in leavened products. Guests were asked to leave such products at the front desk and pick them up on their way out.