Trump wishes Jewish community a Happy Passover

(JTA) — U.S. President Donald Trump offered holiday greetings for Passover.

“During the sacred holiday of Passover, Jewish families around the world give thanks to God for liberating the Jewish people from bondage in Egypt and delivering them to the promised land of Israel,” Trump said in a greeting released on Friday, which also was combined with Easter greetings.

He said in his message released on YouTube that the sacred celebrations of Passover and Easter “remind us that God’s love redeems the world.”

Trump also quoted the book of Isaiah: “For, behold, darkness shall cover the earth, and gross darkness the peoples; but upon thee the Lord will arise, and His glory shall be seen upon thee… the Lord shall be unto thee an everlasting light” (Isaiah 60:2, 20).

The president concluded: “In America, we look to the light of God to guide our steps. We trust in the power of the almighty for wisdom and strength and we praise our heavenly father for the blessings of freedom and the gift of eternal life. Happy Passover, Happy Easter.”