Palestinian assailant shot in head by armed Israeli civilian in West Bank

JERUSALEM (JTA) — A Palestinian man attempting to stab an Israeli man at a West Bank gas station was shot in the head by an armed civilian who witnessed the attack.

The assailant, identified as a 31-year-old resident of Nablus, was taken to the Hadassah Medical Center in Jerusalem in serious condition following the early Sunday afternoon incident.

The attempted attack took place at a gas station near the West Bank settlement of Maale Adumim, in the Mishmor Adumim industrial area, according to reports citing Israel Police. The alleged assailant ran after the Israeli man brandishing a screwdriver.

Three people who witnessed the attack were treated for shock, according to reports.