Leader of Reform movement’s rabbinical arm to retire

(JTA) — Rabbi Steven A. Fox, the head of the Central Conference of American Rabbis, will retire next year.

Fox and CCAR President David Stern made the announcement on Monday. Fox will leave in June 2019 after 13 years as CEO.

CCAR is the rabbinic arm of the Reform movement, the largest in America.

Fox, 64, strengthened the organization’s governance, renewed its financial stability and built up its senior leadership team, the CCAR said in a statement.

He also oversaw the creation of the CCAR Lifelong Learning/Continuing Professional Education program, which provides Torah and professional development classes to Reform rabbis. He developed major new streams of funding to expand these and other CCAR programs.

The statement noted that CCAR Press, the publishing arm of the organization, has grown during Fox’s tenure. After a period of seven years in which only one book was published, CCAR Press now maintains a publishing program of six to 12 books a year.

“It is with mixed emotions that I announce my plans to retire from the CCAR in 2019,” Fox said. “We have accomplished much in these years together. Now is the moment for the CCAR leadership to consider the future direction of the Conference, to affirm our mission in bold new ways, to assert our leadership role in the Reform Movement and broader community, and to consider new avenues to add value to our members’ lives, focusing on all rabbis no matter where or how they serve, with a new Chief Executive to lead at the helm.”

A search committee has been appointed to find Fox’s successor.

Fox’s announcement comes less than a month after the announcements that the CEOs of the Conservative movement’s rabbinic and congregational umbrella groups are stepping down.

RELATED:

We need a rabbinic resistance to the religious right