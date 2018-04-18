40 ambassadors to the United Nations visit Israel

JERUSALEM (JTA) — Forty ambassadors to the United Nations are visiting Israel.

The five-day visit this week, which includes Israel’s 70th Independence Day, is led by Israel’s ambassador to the U.N., Danny Danon.

Among the countries that the visiting ambassadors hail from are Serbia, Jamaica, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Hungary, Liberia, Ukraine, Uganda, Slovenia, Malta, Mozambique and Ethiopia. There are no ambassadors from Arab countries. Not all of the countries represented vote with Israel in the UN Security Council.

Fifteen ambassadors first joined Danon in Poland last week for the March of the Living, held on Israel’s Holocaust Remembrance Day. It was the first time that U.N. ambassadors had joined in the March of the Living.

The delegation viewed Jewish antiquities unearthed near the Western Wall in the Old City of Jerusalem during a visit to the City of David National Park. It also travelled to southern Israel to visit Gaza-border communities. On Wednesday they were scheduled to visit the controversial West Bank settlement of Maale Adumim, located just miles from Jerusalem. They also have visited the Western Wall, the Yad Vashem Holocaust Memorial Museum, and Tel Aviv.

The ambassadors also will meeting with the Israeli president, prime minister, opposition leader and other Israeli officials.

The visit, which was planned over several months, is the largest to come to Israel so far. There were nine participants in 2016, and 14 in 2017.