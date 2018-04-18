Parents of Jewish Sandy Hook victim sue radio host for saying attack never happened

(JTA) — The parents of Noah Pozner, a 6-year-old boy who was among the 26 people killed in the massacre at the Sandy Hook Elementary School in 2012, have sued radio talk show host Alex Jones for continuing to insist that the attack never occurred.

The suit against Jones and his Infowars website was filed Monday in Texas, where Jones is based, according to reports.

Leonard Pozner and Veronique De La Rosa are seeking at least $1 million in damages. Neil Heslin, the father of another Sandy Hook victim, 6-year-old Jesse Lewis, filed a similar lawsuit, also on Monday.

Noah Pozner was the youngest victim of the December 2012 massacre by Adam Lanza, 20, who forced his way into the school building in Newton, Connecticut, and opened fire. Lanza killed himself at the school; he had shot dead his mother in their home prior to the school attack.

The Pozner lawsuit accuses Jones of “false, cruel, and dangerous assertions,” Reuters reported.

Jones allegedly called the Sandy Hook parents “crisis actors,” which inspired conspiracy theorists to make death threats against them.

During an April 2017 broadcast on Infowars, Jones discussed an interview that De La Rosa gave to CNN’s Anderson Cooper shortly after the shooting. Jones claimed in the broadcast that the Sandy Hook shooting was faked, the Huffington Post reported.

“So here are these holier than thou people, when we question CNN, who is supposedly at the site of Sandy Hook, and they got in one shot leaves blowing, and the flowers that are around it, and you see the leaves blowing, and they go [gestures]. They glitch,” Jones said, according to a transcript quoted in the lawsuit. “They’re recycling a green-screen behind them.”

A Florida Atlantic University professor, James Tracy, was fired in 2013 after writing on his personal blog that Sandy Hook was a hoax and sending the Pozners a letter demanding proof that Noah once lived and that they were his parents.

A Florida woman who pleaded guilty in 2017 to threatening Leonard Pozner was sentenced to five months in prison. Lucy Richards, 57, apologized for calling the shooting a hoax.