Report: Attacked Syrian airbase housed Iranian air-defense system

JERUSALEM (JTA) — The Syrian T-4 airbase attacked in an airstrike last week, reported to have been carried out by Israel, was home to an advanced Iranian air-defense system, according to a new report.

The Wall Street Journal reported Tuesday night that after conferring with President Donald Trump, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered the strike on the anti-aircraft battery to prevent Iranian forces from using it against Israeli warplanes carrying out operations in Syria. The newspaper cited unnamed intelligence officials and others briefed on the matter in the report.

The air-defense system had recently been installed at the airbase, which has been reported to be the base for deployment of Iranian drones, such as the one Israel shot down in February, which Israeli military officials announced late last week was loaded with explosives and on an attack mission.

According to the newspaper, the strike on the T-4 airbase is “the latest sign the Trump administration is working with Israel to blunt Tehran’s expanding influence in the Middle East.”

The report noted that “Israeli officials told the Trump administration about the planned strike in advance so that the U.S. was aware of their plans to directly target an Iranian base,” citing two people briefed on the plans.

Israel has neither confirmed nor denied its involvement in the air strikes, but an unnamed senior Israeli military official earlier this week confirmed to New York Times columnist Tom Friedman that Israel carried out the attack. Russia, Iran and Syria were quick to accuse Israel of the attack as well.

The attack “marked a significant escalation in Israel’s efforts to prevent Iran from cementing its military presence in Syria,” the newspaper said.

Trump and Netanyahu spoke about Syria earlier this month in a phone call which, according to two unnamed U.S. officials “grew tense” over Israeli concerns that a U.S. withdrawal from Syria will allow Iran to increase its influence there. The WSJ report said that Netanyahu told Trump of the planned airstrike during the phone call. The alleged Israeli strike on the Syrian base came five days later.

Iran works from five airfields in Syria, according to the report, citing intelligence officials. Iranian military transport aircraft bring weapons for Hezbollah or missiles and drones specifically for Iranian forces to the bases, according to the officials.

“It’s the most serious establishment of Iranian military positions close to Israel’s border than [Israelis] have ever seen,” James Sorene, chief executive of Bicom, a U.K.-based think tank, told the newspaper.