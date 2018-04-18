Jewish woman, founder’s wife to helm Christians United for Israel

WASHINGTON (JTA) — The wife of Pastor John Hagee, who founded Christians United for Israel, is now the organization’s co-executive director, along with a longtime Jewish staffer for CUFI.

Diana Hagee and Shari Dollinger will helm the San Antonio, Texas-based group, which has become a pro-Israel lobbying force in Washington, D.C., and state capitals, with its politics skewing to the right.

“For years, Diana and Shari have been working hand-in-hand behind the scenes to harness the power of the American Christian Zionist community into an effective voice for Israel,” John Hagee said in a statement announcing the appointments. “Without their vital contribution, we would not be the organization we are today, and with these two women leading the staff, I am extremely optimistic about our future.”

Diana Hagee has been involved with the group since its founding. Dollinger has served as CUFI’s associate director since 2007.

The previous executive director, David Brog, left the post 2 1/2 years ago to found and direct the Maccabee Task Force, a group that promotes pro-Israel activism on campuses. Brog, who is Jewish, remains on the CUFI board.

CUFI, which was founded in 2006, was among the groups that pushed for the recent passage of the Taylor Force Act, which slashes funding to the Palestinians as long as Palestinian authorities pay salaries to the families of Palestinians jailed or killed for attacks on Israelis and Americans.