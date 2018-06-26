Sheldon Adelson donates to 5 Republican candidates who opposed Iran nuclear deal

(JTA) — Sheldon Adelson donated thousands of dollars to five Republican candidates who opposed the Iran nuclear deal.

The donations came last month, a week after President Donald Trump announced that he would withdraw the United States from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, or the Iran nuclear agreement, CNBC reported.

The donations went to Nevada Sen. Dean Heller, Virginia Rep. Barbara Comstock, California Rep. Mimi Walters, Utah Rep. Mia Love and the GOP candidate for Nevada’s 4th District, Cresent Hardy.

Heller, Hardy and Comstock had previously received contributions from Adelson, while Love and Walters were Adelson beneficiaries for the first time.

Trump was in Nevada last week to stump for Heller against Jewish challenger Jacky Rosen, the former synagogue president he referred to as “Wacky Jacky.”

In May, Adelson donated $30 million to the Congressional Leadership Fund, a political action committee aligned with the Republicans in the House of Representatives, in order to help the House keep its GOP majority. The donation is three times as large as the amount he gave in 2016.

Adelson, a major giver to Jewish and pro-Israel causes, was among the biggest givers to Trump’s campaign and his inauguration.