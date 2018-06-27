Michael Bloomberg reportedly considering run for president in 2020

(JTA) — Billionaire media mogul Michael Bloomberg is considering running for president in 2020, CBS News reported, citing a source close to the former New York City mayor.

Bloomberg regrets that he did not stay in the 2016 race because he believes he could have won or prevented Donald Trump from winning, CBS reported Wednesday. The three-term mayor, now 76, also considered runs for the presidency in 2008 and 2012.

A political independent, Bloomberg endorsed Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential elections, calling Trump a “risky, reckless and radical choice.” He has criticized the president since his election. Following Trump’s withdrawal from the Paris climate accords, Bloomberg coordinated a group of governors, mayors, universities and businesses that remain committed to fulfilling the deal’s obligations.

Bloomberg has said he will spend $80 million to help elect Democrats in the midterm elections in a bid to have the party gain control of the House of Representatives.

Bloomberg is worth $51 billion, according to Forbes.